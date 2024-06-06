WHO: Man In Mexico Died Of A Bird Flu Strain Not Confirmed Before In A Human

FILE - The logo of the World Health Organization is seen at the WHO headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland, June 11, 2019. A death in Mexico was caused by a strain of bird flu that has never before been found in a human, the World Health Organization said Wednesday. (AP Photo/Anja Niedringhaus, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Health authorities say a man in Mexico died from a type of bird flu called H5N2 that has never before been found in a human.

The World Health Organization says Mexican health officials confirmed the April death but don’t know how the man became infected.

The strain that killed the man is not the same type of bird flu that is circulating in U.S. dairy cow populations and has mildly infected three farmworkers.

There are many types of bird flu and some have killed people in various parts of the world, usually after contact with sick birds.