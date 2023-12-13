1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

Wholesale Inflation In US Slowed Further Last Month, Signaling That Price Pressures Continue To Ease

December 13, 2023 12:24PM CST
(Associated Press) – Wholesale inflation in the United States was unchanged in November, suggesting that price increases in the economy’s pipeline are continuing to gradually ease.

The Labor Department reported Wednesday that its producer price index — which tracks inflation before it reaches consumers — was flat from October to November after having fallen 0.4% the month before.

Measured year over year, producer prices rose just 0.9% from November 2022, the smallest such rise since June. Excluding volatile food and energy costs, so-called core wholesale prices were unchanged from October and were up just 2% from a year ago — the mildest year-over-year increase since January 2021.

