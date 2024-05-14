1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

Wholesale Price Increases Accelerated In April

May 14, 2024 1:28PM CDT
Share
Credit: MGN

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. wholesale prices rose sharply last month, a sign that stubbornly high inflation may persist after three elevated readings in consumer prices to start the year.

The Labor Department said Tuesday that its producer price index — which tracks price changes before they reach consumers — climbed 0.5% from March to April, after it dipped 0.1% the previous month.

Measured year over year, producer prices rose by 2.2% in April, up from 1.8% in March and the biggest increase in a year.

Popular Posts

1

Update: Father Allegedly Shoots Son At Lake Renwick In Plainfield
2

Romeoville Father Charged With Killing Son At Will County Forest Preserve in Plainfield
3

One Dead Following Single Vehicle Crash
4

Irate Customer At Joliet Driver's Facility Arrested After Attacking Security Guard
5

Update On Homer Township Shooting - Wife Under Investigation

Recent Posts