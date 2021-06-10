      Weather Alert

Wife Of Motorcyclist Killed In Crash Was On I-80 When Crash Happened

Jun 10, 2021 @ 10:14am
Devon Wade with wife Katie

The family of a Joliet man killed in a motorcycle crash on Wednesday morning along I-80 near Ridge Road would like to speak to the semi-tractor trailer driver who may have caused the crash.

Twenty-five year old Devon Wade was pronounced deceased at the Morris ER following the crash at 8:15 a.m. Reports state that a motorcycle driven by Wade was westbound I-80 when witnesses state a semi-tractor trailer came in front of the motorcycle forcing Wade to lose control of his motorcycle.

Both Devon and his wife Katie worked at Ryder in Minooka. Devon on his motorcycle and his wife in her car traveling behind about a mile when the accident happened.

Devon Wade leaves behind a wife of three years, Katie, they were in the process of adopting a baby boy. The family would like to speak to the truck driver who may have caused this fatal crash. It happened westbound I-80 about mile from Ridge Road at mile post 125.

 

