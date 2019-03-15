Wild Swings In Weather On Thursday

It was a wild day of weather on Thursday swinging from hail to sunshine. The rain began just after 10 a.m. then turned to hail. Much of the hail was small athough there were reports of ping pong bal size hail in Dyer, Indiana. Strong winds would pick up for about 5 minutes then die down. Most of the severe weather cleared by 2 p.m. Earlier in the day there were tornado warnings in Livingston County and severe weather warnings for northeastern Will County.

Rain showers ending early this morning, cloudy today high near 39 and windy with winds gusting to 30 mph.