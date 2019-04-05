Will Co Doing Active Shooter Drill Simulation at Lakewood Falls Elementary

Please be aware that the Will County Sheriff’s department will do an active shooter simulation and training around 4:30 p.m. Monday, April 8th at Lakewood Falls Elementary School.

As you’d expect, there will be a lot of screaming vehicles, people, etc.

We wanted to alert all of you in case you get calls.

We are also communicating directly with our families and staff through social and traditional media and our mass comm system. PLEASE FEEL FREE to also share this info through your own systems as well.

Here’s the message going out today and Sunday:

District 202 Families and Staff,

Please be aware that the Will County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team will conduct an active shooter simulation at Lakewood Falls Elementary School on Monday, April 8, 2019. The drill will run from about 4-5:30 p.m.

After the simulation, officers will continue training until about 10 p.m.

We are sharing this with the entire district because you will very likely see and hear a lot of police activity at and around both Lakewood Falls and Creekside elementary schools and in the area of Weber, Taylor and Budler Roads. This will include police, SWAT team members, mobile command vehicles and even a tank.

Please do not be alarmed.