Will Co. Health Department Investigating Confirmed Case of Legionnaire’s Disease at Bolingbrook Nursing Home
The Will County Health Department and Illinois Department of Public Health are investigating a health care-associated case of Legionnaire’s disease at a senior home in Bolingbrook. No potential source locations outside the home have been identified.
Both WCHD and the IDPH are working with Meadowbrook Manor to collect information and further investigate any potential cases. Meadowbrook Manor has been taking a proactive approach to follow IDPH policies and requests that are made when any facility has a health care-associated Legionnaire’s disease case. These initiatives taken have included investigative and hygienic steps to reduce the risk of possible exposures, and notifying all residents and their families of the situation.
Legionnaire’s disease cannot be passed from person to person. Legionella bacteria occur naturally in the environment. Water containing Legionella can cause Legionnaire’s disease after being inhaled following aerosolization through cooling towers, showers, hot tubs, and decorative fountains. Legionella bacteria can become a health concern when they grow and spread in human-made water systems. Outbreaks are most commonly associated with buildings or structures that have complete water systems and substantial plumbing. This can include hotels, hospitals, long-term care facilities, and cruise ships.
More information can be found online at willcountyhealth.com