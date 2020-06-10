Will Co Sheriff Announces First Case of Covid-19 at ADF
Will County Sheriff's Office/ss
Will County Sheriff Mike Kelley has announced that the Adult Detention Facility has their first positive case of Covid-19 of an inmate. On Sunday, June 7, an outside police agency brought an individual to the Adult Detention Facility on a non-bondable offense. The medical professionals from WellPath, who are contracted through the ADF, followed normal medical screening protocol upon the individual’s arrival. The individual passed the medical screening and was not experiencing any signs of the virus.
Following stringent procedures set in place for all incoming inmates, the individual was placed in a cell where he was required to stay during a 14-day quarantine. During this period, all inmates are issued PPE and required to wear masks. These inmates are closely monitored daily by medical staff.
Yesterday afternoon, the individual had an unrelated medical emergency and was transported to an area hospital where he was treated. While he was there, he tested positive for Covid-19. The individual has since returned to the ADF where he remains in a negative airflow cell.
At no time was this individual within the general population. The Adult Detention Facility is continuing to closely monitor every individual coming into the facility and those who remain in custody.