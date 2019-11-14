Will Co. Sheriff’s Office Partners with State Police For Safe Roads Campaign
Will County Sheriff's Office/ss
As Illinoisans gear up for one of the busiest travel times of the year, the Will County Sheriff’s Office is announcing its plans for a traffic safety campaign focusing on impaired and unbuckled drivers.
“Holiday traffic brings with it an increased risk for accidents,” said Traffic Sgt. Kyle Lakomiak. “To ensure your family makes it to and from your Thanksgiving feast without incident, make a conscious choice to buckle up and plan ahead for a sober ride home.”
According to the Illinois Department of Transportation, fifteen motor vehicle crash fatalities occurred in Illinois over the 2018 Thanksgiving holiday weekend. Five of the fifteen crashes involved at least one driver who had been drinking. The Sheriff’s Office, together with the Illinois State Police will run their high-visibility crackdown from November 22nd through the holiday weekend and into December 2nd. The “Click It or Ticket” and “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaigns are funded by federal traffic safety funds administered by IDOT. The crackdowns run concurrently with a media campaign directed at impaired drivers, “Life or Death” consequences.