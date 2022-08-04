Will County Achieves Energy Efficiency Recognition from U.S. Department of Energy

The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) has recognized Will County for achieving its energy savings goal as a partner in the national Better Buildings Challenge. County government has achieved energy savings of 23% due to coordinated efficiency efforts across its building portfolio.
“I’m proud that Will County has surpassed our savings goal and continues to be a leader in energy efficiency,” said County Executive Jennifer Bertino-Tarrant. “We have actively incorporated strategies throughout the county to conserve energy and save money.”
Will County joined the Better Buildings Challenge in 2012, with a goal of achieving a 20% improvement in energy efficiency. The County focused on efficiency retrofits in new and existing buildings as an opportunity to improve energy performance across 1.5 million-square feet of its portfolio.
Facilities staff and energy specialists collaborated to execute high-efficiency lighting replacements, HVAC upgrades, automation system adjustments, reflective roof and low-e window installments, and other energy use and cost reduction measures.
“Congratulations to our 2022 Better Buildings Goal Achievers for reaching their ambitious energy savings goals,” said Kelly Speakes-Backman, Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary for Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy, U.S. Department of Energy. “By saving energy and sharing their proven real-world solutions, these partners are leading the charge toward a clean energy economy while helping other organizations learn from their success.”
The Better Buildings Challenge is one component of the Better Buildings Initiative, through which DOE partners with more than 900 public and private sector organizations to make commercial, public, industrial, and residential buildings more efficient, thereby saving energy and money while creating jobs.
Will County is one of the market leaders partnering with DOE to set comprehensive energy savings goals and share efficiency strategies with other partners. To date, Better Buildings partners have saved more than $15 billion in energy costs, resulting in more than 150 million metric tons of avoided carbon emissions.
More information on the DOE Better Buildings Initiative can be found at: https://betterbuildingssolutioncenter.energy.gov/.