Will County and City of Joliet Hosting Free Food Giveaway in Downtown Joliet on Saturday, July 27

File photo – Volunteers prepare to distribute food at the 2023 Sharefest food giveaway in downtown Joliet. This year’s event will be held on Saturday, May 25, 2024 from 9 a.m. until noon (or while supplies last) at the Will County Office Building.

Volunteers needed for food giveaway event focused on post-storm relief

Will County Executive Jennifer Bertino-Tarrant and City of Joliet Mayor Terry D’Arcy are partnering with ShareFest Will County to host a Free Food Giveaway event from 9 a.m. until noon on Saturday, July 27th to support residents impacted by last week’s storms. The drive-up event will be held at the Will County Office Building located at 302 N. Chicago Street, Joliet, IL 60432.

“I invite anyone who has been negatively impacted by last week’s severe weather to attend this event aimed at helping residents restock their shelves,” said County Executive Jennifer Bertino-Tarrant. “I appreciate our partnership with the City of Joliet and ShareFest Will County, which made this event possible.”

This event is possible thanks to additional partnerships with the Northern Illinois Food Bank, Helping Hands, and the Will County Emergency Management Agency. ExxonMobil has also donated 300 $15 gift cards to help residents restock groceries after storm-related power outages.

“Joliet has always been a city filled with people who want to help those in need,” stated Mayor Terry D’Arcy. “Many residents are still recovering from the storms and need food assistance so I’m thankful we could work with our county leadership and volunteers to get that accomplished.”

Registration or pre-approval is not required for this event. Attendees are asked to enter the County Office Building parking lot from the northeast entrance on Scott Street, where volunteers will line up their vehicles before they are packed with groceries. Groceries and gift cards will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis.

Volunteers are critical to the success of this event and an orderly distribution of food. Volunteer slots are available for loading food into vehicles, traffic control, and setting up and taking down materials. To sign up as a volunteer, visit www.ShareFestWillCounty.org.

For more information or questions, please contact the Will County Executive Office at [email protected] or (815) 740-4601.