Will County and Sharefest Hosting Free Food Giveaway in Downtown Joliet

Volunteers prepare to distribute food at the 2023 Sharefest food giveaway in downtown Joliet. This year’s event will be held on Saturday, May 25, 2024 from 9 a.m. until noon (or while supplies last) at the Will County Office Building.

Will County Executive Jennifer Bertino-Tarrant and ShareFest Will County will host a free food giveaway event on Saturday, May 25, 2024 from 9 a.m. until noon (or while supplies last) at the Will County Office Building located at 302 N. Chicago Street, Joliet, IL 60432.

“This event is open to anyone in need of assistance with fresh food and groceries,” said County Executive Bertino-Tarrant. “Sharefest does an amazing job at ensuring that the community has access to fresh and nutritious food options. Thank you to all of the volunteers who make events like these possible.”

Registration or pre-approval is not required for this event. Attendees are asked to enter the County Office Building parking lot from Scott Street and drive up to where volunteers will pack their vehicle with groceries.

“We’re proud to be partnering with Will County to host this event for the second time in downtown Joliet,” said Sharefest Will County Founder Gary Cheney. “Last year we distributed over 58,000 pounds of food at this location. There clearly remains a need in our community for food assistance.”

Volunteer opportunities are available for this event, along with opportunities to help pack and sort food at the Sharefest Will County location in New Lenox. Volunteers provide critical support for the event, with shifts available for loading food into vehicles, traffic control, and setting up and taking down. To sign up as a volunteer, visit www.ShareFestWillCounty.org.