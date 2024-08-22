Will County Animal Protection Services Waives Dog Adoption Fee for “Bark to School” Promotion

Sammy, one of the dogs available for adoption through the Will County Animal Protection Service “Bark to School” adoption promotion, pose for pictures.|Provided photo

Will County Animal Protection Services (WCAPS) is waiving adoption fees for dogs until the end of August as part of their “Bark to School” promotion.

“When kids go back to school and the summer winds down, the house can start to feel quiet and a little lonely. We encourage people to celebrate back to school by adopting a dog,” said WCAPS Administrator Anna Payton. “We’re waiving adoption fees for the ‘school aged’ dogs in our shelter who are looking for their forever homes to help connect them with local families. Stop by our shelter and meet your new best friend!”

The Bark to School promotion waives the adoption fee for dogs that are age 1 and older available for adoption from August 19-30, 2024 only.

“Since launching their adoption program in April, our Animal Protection Services Department has been working hard to find loving homes for animals in their care,” added County Executive Jennifer Bertino-Tarrant. “Please consider making an appointment with them today to meet your next family pet.”

Pets available for adoption can be viewed at the WCAPS Petfinder website – https://IL1035.petfinder.com.

Adoptions are available Monday through Friday from 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at Will County Animal Protection Services, located at 22452 Cherry Hill Rd in Joliet. Appointments can be scheduled to visit available pets by calling 815-462-5633 or emailing [email protected].

People are also encouraged to donate items from the WCAPS “Bark to School” supply list, including dog food, toys, and treats. Donations can be dropped off at Will County Animal Protection Services Monday through Friday from 8:30 am to 4:30 pm.

Residents can learn more about departmental services at www.willcounty.gov/animalservices.