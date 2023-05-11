Will County Appoints New Animal Control Department Administrator

Anna Payton has been appointed as the Administrator of the Will County Animal Control Department by Will County Executive Jennifer Bertino-Tarrant. Payton’s appointment was confirmed by the Will County Board at their April meeting.

Payton previously served as the Director of Animal Care & Control for the City of Aurora, a position she held for over five years. She was also the Executive Director for the Naperville Area Humane Society and Animal Control Director for Kendall County prior to her time with the City of Aurora.

“We are very fortunate to gain the experience and professionalism Anna brings following her many years of caring for animals,” said County Executive Bertino-Tarrant. “I look forward to working with her on strengthening our animal programs and services offered to the public.”

In addition to her leadership positions in animal care and control departments, Payton also serves on multiple boards in the animal care profession. She is the current President of the Illinois Animal Welfare Federation and serves as a board member for The Association for Animal Welfare Advancement and The Wanda Muntwyler Foundation.

“I’m excited to join Will County and look forward to working with the many organizations looking out for the wellbeing and safety of the animal and human experience in this great county,” said Administrator Payton. “My life has been devoted to improving education and interaction in the animal care field, and I am honored to serve Will County in this capacity moving forward.”

Payton joined Aurora University’s Department of Human-Animal Studies in 2019 as an Adjunct Professor, where she currently teaches courses including Forensic Investigations Involving Animals; Animals in Society; and Behavior, Training and Rehabilitation of Animals.

The Will County Animal Control Department provides a comprehensive Animal Control Program, including responding to resident reports on animal bites, strays, and other common complaints received from residents in unincorporated Will County. The department consists of offices and housing for animals, is on call 24 hours per day, and partners with local animal rescue organizations to transfer unclaimed animals to adoption services.