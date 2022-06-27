      Breaking News
Will County Approves Five-Year Transportation Improvement Program

Jun 27, 2022 @ 11:00am
The Will County Five-Year Transportation Improvement Program, providing a multi-year plan for countywide infrastructure investments, has been officially approved by the Will County Board.

“This program improves local access and reduces congestion throughout the county,” said Will County Executive Jennifer Bertino-Tarrant. “I’m proud that this plan invests in stronger infrastructure and puts us on a path for continued growth.”

The Will County Division of Transportation (WCDOT) presented the plan, which will provide over 20 miles of improved highways, 30 reconstructed intersections, and 10 rehabilitated or replaced structure. The $568.6 million investment in local infrastructure will be funded from a mix of federal, state, and local revenue.

“The Five-Year Transportation Improvement Program will enhance the future of travel in Will County through innovation and investments,” said Will County Board Speaker Mimi Cowan. “I look forward to seeing this plan implemented.”

The plan, titled “Transportation Improvement Program – FY 2023-2028” aligns with the Will Connects 2040 Long Range Transportation Plan, approved by the Will County Board in 2017, which predicts continued residential, commercial, distribution, and industrial growth in the county.  Both plans address congestion in areas that have seen increased travel demand due to growing population and employment numbers.

 

“The Five-Year Transportation Improvement Program will provide good paying jobs for Will County residents and will invest dollars in projects that will keep our residents safe and goods moving throughout our county,” said Public Works and Transportation Chair Joe VanDuyne.

The plan includes several high-profile projects and several currently under construction, including the following:

  • 80th Avenue: 191st Street to 183rd – This corridor improvement is currently under construction. As the only crossing of I-80 between US 45 (La Grange Road) and Harlem Avenue, 80th Avenue has seen a substantial increase in traffic as development south of I-80 has increased. Following construction, jurisdiction will be transferred to the Village of Tinley Park.
  • Bell Road: 159th Street to 131st Street – This project will expand this over three-mile stretch of roadway from one to two lanes in each direction. The first project, between 159th street to 151st Street in Homer Glen, is currently under construction.
  • Laraway Road: US 52 to US Route 45 – Laraway Road, is a major east-west connector, will be receiving an 8-mile reconstruction, split into several corridors. WCDOT has already begun construction on the first segment at Laraway and Cedar and will be expanding construction both east and west from there.
  • Eastern Will County Freight Mobility Corridor – This corridor is currently being reviewed for the best location and required improvements for an east-west Class II Truck Route in eastern Will County. The current study limits are IL 50 on the west and IL 394/IL 1 on the east. The study, aimed at improving traffic mobility, is currently under review for State of Illinois approval.
  • Wilmington-Peotone Road – This 18-mile reconstruction project starts at IL 53 on the west and Drecksler Road on the east end, covering Florence, Wilton, and Peotone Townships. The project will include new pavement, wider shoulders, and turn lane improvements. Phase 1 of the east side of the project is expected to begin in FY 2024.

“The Will County Board has completed a number of transportation studies, which have helped improve the five-year transportation plan for the County,” said Public Works and Transportation Committee member Jim Moustis. “I look forward to getting the projects completed and keep Will County moving forward.”

The Five-Year Transportation Improvement Program will be reviewed annually by WCDOT to provide updates to ongoing projects and incorporate future projects.

The full plan can be found at: www.willcountyillinois.com/News/will-county-approves-five-year-transportation-improvement-program

Will County press release

