Will County Approves Five-Year Transportation Improvement Program

The Will County Five-Year Transportation Improvement Program, providing a multi-year plan for countywide infrastructure investments, has been officially approved by the Will County Board.
“This program improves local access and reduces congestion throughout the county,” said Will County Executive Jennifer Bertino-Tarrant. “I’m proud that this plan invests in stronger infrastructure and puts us on a path for continued growth.”
The Will County Division of Transportation (WCDOT) presented the plan, which will provide over 20 miles of improved highways, 30 reconstructed intersections, and 10 rehabilitated or replaced structure. The $568.6 million investment in local infrastructure will be funded from a mix of federal, state, and local revenue.
“The Five-Year Transportation Improvement Program will enhance the future of travel in Will County through innovation and investments,” said Will County Board Speaker Mimi Cowan. “I look forward to seeing this plan implemented.”
The plan, titled “Transportation Improvement Program – FY 2023-2028” aligns with the Will Connects 2040 Long Range Transportation Plan, approved by the Will County Board in 2017, which predicts continued residential, commercial, distribution, and industrial growth in the county. Both plans address congestion in areas that have seen increased travel demand due to growing population and employment numbers.
“The Five-Year Transportation Improvement Program will provide good paying jobs for Will County residents and will invest dollars in projects that will keep our residents safe and goods moving throughout our county,” said Public Works and Transportation Chair Joe VanDuyne.
The plan includes several high-profile projects and several currently under construction, including the following:
“The Will County Board has completed a number of transportation studies, which have helped improve the five-year transportation plan for the County,” said Public Works and Transportation Committee member Jim Moustis. “I look forward to getting the projects completed and keep Will County moving forward.”
The Five-Year Transportation Improvement Program will be reviewed annually by WCDOT to provide updates to ongoing projects and incorporate future projects.
The full plan can be found at: www.willcountyillinois.com/News/will-county-approves-five-year-transportation-improvement-program
Will County press release