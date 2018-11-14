Will County Area Doctors Targeted in Latest Phone Scam

The Will County Sheriff’s Office is advising licensed physicians, that several doctors within the Will County area have received phone calls from an unknown individual who claims to be a ranking Sergeant or Lieutenant with the Sheriff’s Office. These individuals state that because the doctor did not show up for jury duty they will need to pay a fine or will be arrested. Some of the doctors who have made reports with us have stated that they were told that a Failure To Appear warrant had already been filed for their arrest. The Will County Sheriff’s Department wants to remind people that this is a scam. These scammers are aggressive and appear legitimate by using Docket numbers and other legal terms in order to scare the person into believing them. In some cases, the individuals threaten the doctor with having their doctor’s licenses pulled if they do not pay the fine. The phone numbers being used in the calls appear to be local callers, however, these phone numbers are fraudulent and untraceable. Neither the Sheriff’s Office nor the Jury Commission will ever call citizens regarding jury duty no-shows. You are advised to simply hang up the phone if you receive one of these calls.