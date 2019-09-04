Will County Assistant State’s Attorney Announces Candidacy In Grundy County
Jeff Brown/Will County Assistant State's Attorney
Will County Assistant State’s Attorney wants to follow the example of his boss. Jeff Brown announced his candidacy for the Grundy County State’s Attorney and says he wants to exemplify Will County State’s Attorney Jim Glasgow’s example. Brown says he’s worked for Glasgow his whole career and wants to bring the same passion to the job that Glasgow has and to protect the people of Grundy County. Brown resides in Grundy County.
Brown is running as a democrat and will be on the ballot in 2020 if there are no other candidates for a primary. He would face republican incumbent Jason Helland who is seeking his third term.