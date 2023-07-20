Will County Board Approves Heavy Crude Oil Pipeline in Lockport Township

Despite some vocal objection at Wednesday’s Will County Board meeting, the board voted to approve a zoning map amendment and five variances for a proposed heavy crude oil pipeline and barge terminal in Romeoville/Lockport.

Opponents of the proposal say this project holds no guarantee oil will cease to be transported by rail once the project is completed. Will County Board member Destinee Ortiz says, people can expect damage to local ecosystems, surface waters, groundwaters etc. Five out of the ten largest oil spills in U.S. history have been as a result of boats.

Ducere LLC is expecting to begin construction soon with opening at the end of 2024.