Democrats picked up a net of four seats on the Will County Board. The board now favors democrats 14-12. In District 2, democrat Amanda Koch will split the district with incumbent and republican Will County Speaker Jim Moustis. The speaker will now shift to democrats. In District 5,┬áMeta Meuller is in, while in District 6, Joe VanDuyne and District 11, in Naperville, Michelle “Mimi” Cowan was elected.