1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

Will County Board Meets on 143rd Street Widening In Marathon Meeting

February 16, 2024 4:04PM CST
Share
Will County Board Meets on 143rd Street Widening In Marathon Meeting
Will County Board, County Executive Jennifer Bertino-Tarrant

The hot point of expansion of 143rd Street in Homer Glen was discussed in yesterday’s marathon Will County Board meeting. Those that attended the meeting were opposed to the project, as more than twenty speakers and over one hundred emailed public comments were entered into the record, most against the measure. Jennifer Bertino-Tarrant was on the Scott Slocum Show this morning to discuss what happened in the meeting, and what the next steps are. You can hear the interview here.

Popular Posts

1

Fatal Crash In Joliet This Morning
2

Sauk Village Man Charged With Death Of Daughter
3

All Lanes Of Eastbound I-80 Closed Due To A Serious Crash
4

Will County Sheriff Updates Joliet Township Homicide
5

Inmate Dies at Will County ADF

Recent Posts