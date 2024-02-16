Will County Board Meets on 143rd Street Widening In Marathon Meeting

The hot point of expansion of 143rd Street in Homer Glen was discussed in yesterday’s marathon Will County Board meeting. Those that attended the meeting were opposed to the project, as more than twenty speakers and over one hundred emailed public comments were entered into the record, most against the measure. Jennifer Bertino-Tarrant was on the Scott Slocum Show this morning to discuss what happened in the meeting, and what the next steps are. You can hear the interview here.