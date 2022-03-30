      Weather Alert

Will County Board Member Considers Next Steps After Being Thrown Off June Primary Ballot

Mar 30, 2022 @ 9:40am
File - Photo Id’s (from left to right): Will County Board Member Herb Brooks (D-Joliet), Land Use Department Director David Dubois, County Board Majority Leader Meta Mueller (D-Aurora), Will-Grundy Building Trades Council President Doc Gregory, County Board Minority Leader Mike Fricilone (R-Homer Glen), County Executive Jennifer Bertino-Tarrant, Resource Recovery& Energy Director Dean Olson, Director of Facilities and Capital Programming Dave Tkac, County Board Member Rachel Ventura (D-Joliet), Jason Cox, Three Rivers Construction Alliance Chairman; Patrick Harbour, Jr. and Chris Kozak, from Harbour Contractors; County Board Speaker Mimi Cowan (D-Naperville).

Will County Board member Herbert Brooks has been kicked off the June Primary Ballot due to lack of legal signatures. Brooks along with Will County Board member Denise Winfrey in Joliet’s District 8 are being challenged in the Democratic Primary by two challengers that objected to Brooks signatures.

The electoral board made the decision on Monday to remove Brooks from the Ballot. Brooks is meeting with lawyers today to discuss his next steps, he spoke with WJOL this morning. Brooks tells WJOL that some names were thrown off were unfair. He says some people moved within the district but should be considered valid signatures.

Brooks has been a Will County Board member since 2008. Previously, he served as County Board Speaker from 2012 to 2014 and Democratic Caucus Chair from 2014 to 2016.

Brooks other option may include being a write-in candidate.

 

