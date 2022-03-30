Will County Board Member Considers Next Steps After Being Thrown Off June Primary Ballot

Will County Board member Herbert Brooks has been kicked off the June Primary Ballot due to lack of legal signatures. Brooks along with Will County Board member Denise Winfrey in Joliet’s District 8 are being challenged in the Democratic Primary by two challengers that objected to Brooks signatures.
The electoral board made the decision on Monday to remove Brooks from the Ballot. Brooks is meeting with lawyers today to discuss his next steps, he spoke with WJOL this morning. Brooks tells WJOL that some names were thrown off were unfair. He says some people moved within the district but should be considered valid signatures.
Brooks has been a Will County Board member since 2008. Previously, he served as County Board Speaker from 2012 to 2014 and Democratic Caucus Chair from 2014 to 2016.
Brooks other option may include being a write-in candidate.