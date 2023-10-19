1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

Will County Board Member Mica Freeman Press Release Regarding October 14, 2023 Incident in Plainfield

October 19, 2023 6:14AM CDT
Share
Will County Board Member Mica Freeman Press Release Regarding October 14, 2023 Incident in Plainfield
Czuba House/Plainfield Township/ss

On Wednesday, October 19th, Will County Board Member Mica Freeman released a statement on the hate crime that resulted in the death of a 6 yearold boy and hospitalization of his mother

My district (Plainfield Township) experienced a devastating tragedy this weekend. A six yearold was killed and his mother was left severely injured at the hands of someone they should have been able to trust. Their landlord acted upon deeprooted hate and bigotry against the PalestinianAmerican tenants. This unconscionable, detestable act is now being investigated by the FBI as a hate crime

Wadea AlFayoume and his mother, Hanaan Shahin, were at home in the place they should have felt safest. Moreover, they lived in the United States, where everyone should be able to freely practice their religion, celebrate their cultures and traditions, and live their lives free from fear

It is up to us, as a community, to confront hate and racism. We must welcome all religions, races, identities, and cultures. Our words matter. Our actions matter. Our decisions matter. Even our social media posts matter

As tensions continue to rise in the Middle East and we recover together from this tragedy, remember that your neighbors might be suffering, mourning, or scared. My prayers are with this family and extend throughout our community

I encourage you to support one another during this time and feel empowered to report any threatening or suspicious behaviors to local law enforcement by calling 9-1-1 or the Will County Sheriff’s Office at (815) 727-8575

With respect and condolences

Mica Freeman 

Popular Posts

1

President Of Silver Cross Hospital Has Died
2

A Young Woman From Lockport Dies Following Head On Crash In Homer Glen
3

Will County Coroner Identifies Victim Of Wednesday's Crash
4

Joliet Road Closure Coming Soon
5

Joliet Police Increased Presence at Joliet West High School Today

Recent Posts