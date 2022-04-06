Will County Board Member To Be Write-In Candidate

Long time Will County Board member Herbert Brooks Jr. will be a write-in candidate for the June 28th Primary. The electoral board made up of Will County Clerk Lauren Staley Ferry, along with Andrea Lynn Chasteen who is the Will County Circuit Clerk and Mary Tatroe who is the civil division chief at the Will County State’s Attorney’s Office agreed to take Brooks off the ballot following challengers stating he didn’t have enough legal signatures on his filing petition.
Brooks is running in District 6 formerly District 8 as a write-in candidate. He made the announcement on Facebook this week.