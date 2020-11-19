Will County Board Passes Balanced Budget
Will County Buidling
The Will County Board approved a balanced budget of $567 million for the upcoming fiscal year. This new budget contains no new taxes and continues to provide essential services to taxpayers. The board has lowered the tax rate for the sixth year in a row. The 2020 tax rate will be 0.5769% which is lower than the 2019 tax rate of 0.5842%. The Will County Budget funds services ranging from road and infrastructure improvements, to public safety, and public health.
This year, the county has again funded a five year road and capital plan. Also included is $10 million in funding for the remainder of the Building Will Plan which was launched in 2016.
Will County continues to maintain its AA+ bond ratings from Moody’s and Standard & Poor’s.