Will County Board Speaker Names Prosecutor As Chief Of Staff

Will County Board Speaker Denise Winfrey has named Moira Dunn, a seasoned prosecutor in the State’s Attorney’s office, as chief of staff for the newly seated 26-member county board. Dunn brings nearly a decade of experience in Will County government to her new position. The Will County Board Chief of Staff serves at the pleasure of the majority party.

“I am pleased to have a person like Moira as our new chief of staff,” said Will County Board Speaker Denise Winfrey (D-Joliet). “She is extremely well qualified with deep experience in county government and a demonstrated commitment to community service that will serve the County Board and the residents of Will County well in the years ahead.”

As Chief of Staff to the county board, Dunn will oversee legislation, regulatory issues and the budget. In addition to her Juris Doctor law degree, Dunn holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Finance. Dunn says that her legal background has taught her to be impartial and that she’s committed to working with county board members on both sides of the aisle to help them best serve their constituents.

Dunn currently serves as an Assistant State’s Attorney in the Criminal Felony division. During her tenure with the Will County State’s Attorney, she has handled an average of 80 cases at a time and has tried over 25 jury cases. Her resume also includes work with Huron Consulting Group, and area law firms.

A life-long resident of Will County, Dunn attended Joliet Catholic Academy where she serves on the Alumni Board. She has been involved in the Big Brother’s Big Sisters mentoring program and is also a member of the Spanish Community Center Board. Dunn is a member of the Will County Bar Association, and the Illinois State Prosecutors’ Bar Association. She also is the immediate past Treasurer of the Will County Women’s Bar Association. She currently lives in Shorewood.

Dunn will replace Ragan Freitag who served as Chief of Staff since January of 2017. Winfrey thanked Freitag for her service and wished her well.