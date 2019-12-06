Will County Board to Consider 4 Cent Gas Tax
December 19th, that’s the day the Will County Board will vote on a proposal that would bring a 4 cent gas tax to the county. On Thursday the Will County Board Public Works and Transportation Committee voted on and passed the proposal for the entire board to vote on. The committee vote was along party lines with 4 Democrats voting for the proposal and 3 Republicans voting against. It is estimated that the 4 cent tax could bring in another $12 million annually for Will County Road projects. If the proposal is approved by the board it is believed that the county could begin tax gas by February 1st of 2020.