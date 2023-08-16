1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

Will County Board to Discuss Future of Old Courthouse

August 15, 2023 8:48PM CDT
Share
Will County Board to Discuss Future of Old Courthouse
Old Will County Courthouse/ss

The Will County Board will hold a special meeting on Thursday to discuss the future of the Old Will County Courthouse. A group of local advocates have been trying to save the building from demolition.

The group has been citing the Brutalist Architecture as a reason for saving the structure. Ideas for redevelopment include mixed use, such as retail, a boutique hotel and restaurants.

The meeting agenda says that the Board will discuss “Non-Binding Resolution Supporting the Investigation of Potential Adaptive Reuses for the Old Will County Courthouse Building.”

Popular Posts

1

Gov. Pritzker Signs Legislation Establishing Grandparents Raising Grandchildren Pilot Program
2

Stabbing at a Gas Station In Joliet Thursday Night
3

I-55 over Illinois 53 lane changes in Bolingbrook
4

The Owners Of Two Local Restaurants Close Their Doors
5

Obituary: Voice Of Joliet

Recent Posts