Will County Board to Discuss Future of Old Courthouse

The Will County Board will hold a special meeting on Thursday to discuss the future of the Old Will County Courthouse. A group of local advocates have been trying to save the building from demolition.

The group has been citing the Brutalist Architecture as a reason for saving the structure. Ideas for redevelopment include mixed use, such as retail, a boutique hotel and restaurants.

The meeting agenda says that the Board will discuss “Non-Binding Resolution Supporting the Investigation of Potential Adaptive Reuses for the Old Will County Courthouse Building.”