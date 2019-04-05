Will County Breaks Ground on New Animal Control Building

Photo cutline: From left to right: Will County Board Capital Improvements Committee Chair Herb Brooks, Jr., Will County Board Speaker Denise Winfrey, Will County Executive Larry Walsh, Animal Control Deputy Administrator Dr. Michele Roessler, and Will County EMA Director Harold Damron celebrated the groundbreaking of the county’s new animal control facility and EMA garage on Tuesday, April 2. These projects are part of the largest capital campaign in the history of Will County which includes the completed Public Safety Complex, a new county courthouse, and a new health department building. (Photo courtesy of the Will County Executive Office.)

Will County has announced that they have broken ground on a new Animal Control office and a garage for Emergency Management Agency vehicles to be located just south of the Public Safety Complex. The Animal Control building will be nearly 6,700 square feet and will contain the administrative offices and garages for the department’s vehicles. The EMA vehicle storage and training center is more than 11,000 square feet and will house the Mobile Command Vehicle and other vehicles used in emergency situations and will also be used for emergency training exercises.