Will County Breaks Ground on New Morgue and Coroner’s Facility

Will County Executive Jennifer Bertino-Tarrant and Will County Coroner Laurie H. Summers join Will County Board leadership in breaking ground at the new Morgue and Coroner’s Facility.

In the first week of November, Will County Executive Jennifer Bertino-Tarrant, Will County Coroner Laurie H. Summers, and County Board members celebrated the groundbreaking of the new Morgue and Coroner’s Facility. The construction project will consolidate the Morgue and Coroner’s Office into one location, providing more streamlined operations.

“And so it begins. We are excited that construction on the new Coroner’s facility will consolidate the administrative staff and the Deputy Coroner’s under one roof,” said Coroner Summers. “Thank you to the County Board for recognizing the need for a new state of the art facility.”

The 11,460 square foot facility will replace an aging and undersized morgue with a new, purpose-built facility that also includes the administrative offices of the Will County Coroner. These functions are currently located in two separate facilities.

“The new morgue is going to improve our public safety capabilities,” said County Executive Bertino-Tarrant. “This modern facility will provide a safe, efficient space for the Coroner’s Office to perform their essential duties.”

The design of the new facility focuses on operational efficiency, with a clear separation of administrative offices and morgue space to maintain a healthy environment for county personnel.

“Congratulations to Coroner Summers and her staff on the construction of this facility, which will significantly improve their operations,” said Board Speaker Mimi Cowan. “Funding this project was a bi-partisan accomplishment that will benefit the county for years to come.”

The new facility will join existing public safety facilities at 16857 W. Laraway Road, including the Public Safety Complex, Sheriff’s Department, Animal Control Department, and the Emergency Management Agency’s Emergency Response Facility.

“I’m proud that the Board has prioritized public safety capital projects in recent years,” said Board Capital Improvements Chair Herb Brooks. “The new morgue will be an excellent addition to the existing Public Safety Complex.”

The new facility is projected to be completed in Summer of 2023.