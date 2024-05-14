Will County Chief Judge Dan Kennedy Warns of Scam

It’s another scam to be weary of. According to Chief Judge Dan Kennedy, many residents have called or come into the Will County Courthouse, concerned they are receiving calls from someone who is actually pretending to be an Officer of the Court. In the call, they may also provide an actual name of a Sheriff’s officer within the county.

The calls state that they have either missed jury duty or court, and are being held in contempt. In the call, they are told they either need to pay a fine, or face jail time. If you receive a call on your caller ID that says “WILL COUNTY PUBLIC SERVICE” coming from 815-727-8529, you’re asked to call your local police department to file a report.