Will County Children’s Advocacy Center Welcomes New Board Member, Donation

Two announcements came from the Will County arm of the Children’s Advocacy Center earlier today. The first, announced by State’s Attorney James Glasgow was the appointment of Chris Brown. Brown is the Government Affairs Manager for CITGO Petroleum and was nominated by Glasgow, and approved by the Board at its most recent April meeting. On the appointment, Glasgow said “Our new board member brings with him talent, dedication to service, and a commitment to helping the children served by the CAC. I look forward to working with Chris as we continue to guide the Children’s Advocacy Center in its mission of providing hope, healing, and justice to children who have been abused and neglected.” Chris Brown has also served on the board of the United Way of Grundy County, volunteered with the Conservation Foundation, helped Morningstar mission, and assisted with the Special Olympics 50th Anniversary celebration in Chicago.

Also announced today, Frankfort Township Supervisor and County Board Member Jim Moustis presented the Children’s Advocacy Center before the meeting a check of $2,500 on behalf of the Township. Moustis said ““It is an honor for Frankfort Township to support this impactful organization that does so much every day to protect the children of Will County. When contributions are made to the CAC, we know that the money is spent wisely and goes to necessary services for those most in need.” In accepting the contribution, Glasgow stated that since he founded the Center in 1995, nearly 9,000 children have received services.

Credit: Jeremy Scott