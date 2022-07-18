Will County Circuit Clerk, Andrea Lynn Chasteen Brings Back Summer Interns

Five college students are continuing the long-time tradition of working in the Will County Circuit Clerk’s Office as Deputy Circuit Clerk Summer Interns. Because of the Covid-19 pandemic the internship program was suspended.
According to Andrea Lynn Chasteen, Will County Circuit Clerk, the internship program provides students with an opportunity to work with the different teams within the Circuit Clerk’s Office on tasks including greeting customers, answering their questions, checking them in, printing out forms, looking case information up, and assisting them with the e-filing process and copy requests. In addition, they help with processing paperwork, filing papers, pulling files, organizing court calls, and ensuring that our digital images are verified and correct. Two of the interns are also helping with IT/technology needs.
The 2022 Deputy Circuit Clerk Summer Interns are:
• Kaitlyn Koerner – Loyola University/Criminal Justice and Criminology,
• Natalie VanDuyne – University of Arizona/Physiology,
• Charles (Charlie) Squires – University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign/Specialized Chemistry
• Andrew (Andy) Smigielski – Illinois State University/History Education
• Elizabeth (Betsy) Creen – University of Iowa/Criminal Justice and Criminology
“I am very happy to bring back summer interns this year. It has been two long years because of the
pandemic. I am excited that these five college students have the opportunity to work this summer in
the judicial system while helping our office and staff continue to serve the citizens of Will County.”