Will County, City of Joliet Begin Talks with IDOT on Local Truck Traffic

Will County and City of Joliet officials have begun preliminary discussions with the Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) on reducing truck traffic on local roads. These discussions kicked off on Thursday, January 31 with a meeting between the Will County Executive Office, Mayor of Joliet Terry D’Arcy, State Representative Larry Walsh Jr., and Secretary of Transportation Omer Osman.

“I look forward continuing these productive conversations on reducing truck traffic on local roads throughout Will County,” said Will County Executive Jennifer Bertino-Tarrant. “With 3.5% of the nation’s GDP passing through Will County and a steady increase in population in our communities, residents have experienced increased congestion on our roadways over the years. These conversations are an important step in addressing these challenges.”

Local officials discussed with Secretary Osman the need to prioritize rerouting freight traffic throughout Will County to minimize usage of roadways that primarily serve residential populations.

“Reducing congestion and increasing safety on our roads is a top priority for the City of Joliet,” said Joliet Mayor Terry D’Arcy. “I appreciate Secretary Osman and his team for meeting with us to discuss short- and long-term solutions to the challenge of increased local truck traffic.”

Reducing truck traffic on local highways and roadways has long been a regional priority. Residents and local officials have expressed concerns about safety, congestion, and air quality issues related to increasing truck traffic in residential areas.

“Addressing truck traffic is the key to jumpstart development in downtown Joliet and the surrounding areas,” said State Representative Larry Walsh Jr. “It will improve access for residents and tourists, save taxpayer money by decreasing road maintenance costs, and improve safety for pedestrians and motorists. I want to thank Secretary Osman and IDOT staff for being willing and active partners in this effort”.

Meetings will continue between local officials and IDOT in the coming weeks to discuss challenges and proposed solutions.

Residents who are interested in sharing their opinion about roads and transportation in Will County are also invited to participate in Will County’s ongoing “Our Way Forward 2050 Long Range Transportation Plan” development. Two virtual open houses will be held online on Tuesday, Feb. 6 from 6-7 p.m. and on Wednesday, Feb. 7 from 12-1 p.m. Residents can also take a brief survey about travel and use the online mapping tool to pinpoint areas of concern in Will County.

Participate and learn more at www.OurWayWill.co.