Will County Clerk announces Polling Place Changes Due to Coronavirus Concerns
(AP Photo/Seth Perlman)
Will County Clerk Lauren Staley Ferry announces that several Polling Places that were stationed inside retirement homes will be relocated due to concerns about coronavirus.
The Polling Place locations that are being changed are:
- Joshua Arms, Joliet Precinct 35 – Moving to Nowell Park 199 Mills Road, Joliet;
- Willow Falls, Lockport Precinct 21 – Moving to Crest Hill City Hall, 1610 Plainfield Road, Crest Hill;
- St. James Wellness Center, Crete Precinct 06 – Moving to Crete Fire Station 2, 25048 S. Klemme Road, Crete;
- Village Woods, Crete Precinct 11 – Moving to Crete Fire Station 1, 26730 S. Stoney Island, Crete;
- Timbers of Shorewood, Troy Precinct 07 – Moving to Troy Middle School, 5800 W. Theodore St., Plainfield.
The County Clerk’s Office on Thursday mailed letters to every registered voter in these precincts to notify them of the Polling Place change. In addition, the Clerk’s Office will place signs at the entrances of the original Polling Places directing voters to the new locations. The new locations also will be posted on the County Clerk’s website at thewillcountyclerk.com. These retirement homes contacted the County Clerk’s Office on Wednesday afternoon and Thursday morning. County Clerk Staley Ferry recognizes the concerns voiced by senior citizens who live together in close quarters. And she thanks voters for their understanding as the County Clerk’s Office relocates these Polling Places.