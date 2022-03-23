Will County Clerk Encourages Citizens to Become Election Judges

Will County Clerk Lauren Staley Ferry is encouraging individuals from both major political parties to sign up to become an Election Judge to work in the upcoming June 28, 2022, General Primary Election.
Election Judges are paid $150 for working at a Polling Place in addition to mileage reimbursement. Trained Election Judges can earn extra compensation by helping to pick up and drop off election supplies during the Primary Election. Election Judges candidates are required to attend online and in-person training sessions. The County Clerk’s staff will contact applicants to schedule training.
Applicants must live in Will County and be registered to vote in the next election. High school juniors or seniors with a 3.0/4.0 GPA also are eligible to apply. Students may be enrolled in a public or private school, a local community college or university, or a private secondary school.
Interested individuals can apply to be an Election Judge at willcountyclerk.gov, clicking on Elections and then Election Judges.