Will County Clerk Lauren Staley Ferry Continues Push To Recruit Election Judges

Election Judges from across Will County joined County Clerk Lauren Staley Ferry and the Will County Board for Election Judge Appreciation Day in 2022. Election Judges can earn $200 for training and working on Election Day.

Will County Clerk Lauren Staley Ferry continues her push to recruit new Election Judges from both major political parties to serve in the November 5, 2024 Presidential Election.

County Clerk Staley Ferry’s goal is to recruit and train 500 new Election Judges during the summer and fall in advance of the November Election. Earlier this year, her team completed training for roughly 1,500 Election Judges who served in the March Primary Election.

“I expect tremendous turnout in the 2024 General Election,” County Clerk Staley Ferry said. “As a result, we must train and deploy as many qualified Election Judges as possible to serve Will County voters. Every Election Judge who trains and meets the qualifications to serve will be assigned to a Polling Place on Election Day.”

Election Judge Pay : The County Clerk will pay Election Judges $200 for training and working on Election Day. There are opportunities to work and receive additional pay. Trained Election Judges also may apply to work during Early Voting and during the processing of Vote By Mail Ballots.

Election Judge Requirements : Election Judge applicants must live in Will County, be registered to vote, and complete training. A County Clerk staff member will contact applicants and returning Judges to schedule training.

Student Election Judges : The County Clerk also encourages local college students as well as juniors and seniors in high school to apply. High school students must be juniors or seniors in good standing; maintain a GPA of 3.0 on a scale of 4.0; obtain written approval from a principal, teacher, and parent; and complete training. Student applications will be available when the 2024-2025 school year begins.