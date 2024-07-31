Will County Clerk Staley Ferry To Be Joliet’s New City Clerk

Will County Clerk Lauren Staley Ferry applied for and has accepted a job offer to become Joliet’s new City Clerk. The position of City Clerk has been advertised since the former clerk took on the role of Deputy City Manager earlier this year.

Staley Ferry was elected Will County Clerk in November of 2018 and a month later took over the office which serves 700,000 residents of Will County and has held the position until her resignation today.

City Manager Beth Beatty made the final decision to hire Staley Ferry and recently offered her the position. “Lauren will bring her knowledge and expertise to the position and allow for this to be a much smoother transition to such an important position in city government,” Beatty stated. “We posted the position months ago and I interviewed a number of candidates for the job, but no one could start day one with this much experience except Lauren.”

Staley Ferry expressed excitement in accepting the job and coming to the city she loves. “I am beyond excited about this opportunity to work for the city I was born and raised in, where my son and stepdaughters go to school, and where I see so much progress and growth,” stated Staley Ferry. “I welcome the opportunity to utilize my experience and skills to serve the 3rd largest city in Illinois. I look forward to working with City Manager Beatty, Mayor D’Arcy and the City Council along with my future colleagues in leadership to continue the good work we are tasked to do on behalf of the residents we serve.”

Staley Ferry has been in elected office in Will County since her election to the county board in December of 2014 where she served as a County Board Member for District 9 and Forest Preserve Commissioner serving Joliet, Crest Hill, Lockport and some areas of New Lenox. As Clerk, she modernized the office receiving unanimous support for new, state of the art voting equipment and a new voter registration system for the 2024 Presidential Primary Election.

She also initiated an automated Vote By Mail program following the COVID-19 pandemic while expanding early voting to 25 locations throughout Will County. In 2021, Staley Ferry was chosen by the Illinois State Crime Commission to receive its honor for Transparency in County Government award.

Beatty expects Staley Ferry to begin her new role August 21st. “Lauren has to finalize her role with the county and once that is complete, she will start with the city.”

Will County Executive Jennfier Bertino-Tarrant also said,

“Congratulations to Clerk Staley Ferry on her new role with the City of Joliet. I am grateful for her service over the last six years, which included several modernizations of the Will County Clerk’s Office. It is my responsibility to nominate an individual to serve as County Clerk, pending approval by the Will County Board. This individual will serve until the next General Election. My goal is to ensure continuity in that office ahead of their management of the November General Election.”

The appointment must occur within 60 days of the vacancy.