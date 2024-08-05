Will County Community Health Center to Celebrate National Heal Center Week

The Will County Community Health Center is proud to celebrate National Health Center Week (NHCW) 2024, taking place August 4-10.

Every August, the National Association of Community Health Centers (NACHC) sponsors National Health Center Week (NHCW) to celebrate and increase awareness of America’s 1,400 Community Health Centers (CHCs). National Health Center Week is an opportunity to highlight the commitment and passion of Community Health Center staff, board members, and supporters who make it possible to provide quality, comprehensive healthcare services to more than 31.5 million patients across 14,500 communities annually.

This year’s National Health Center Week theme focuses on “Powering Communities Through Caring Connections,” highlighting the achievements and amazing work being done at Community Health Centers nationwide.

As part of National Health Center Week, the Will County Community Health Center be hosting a variety of activities and events throughout the week including a patient appreciation day, offering giveaways and snacks to patients, on Wednesday, August 7.

The Will County Community Health Center staff will also be providing dental hygiene kits to a local homeless shelter as part of National Health Center Week.

In 2023, the Will County Community Health Center treated nearly 12,000 patients for over 40,000 patient visits.

Stop by and visit the main location of our Will County Community Health Center at 1106 Neal in Joliet and check out https://healthcenterweek.org for more information.