Will County Community Health Center to Celebrate National Health Center Week

The Will County Community Health Center will be celebrating National Health Center Week from August 6-12, 2023 with a full schedule of events open to the public.

Every August, the National Association of Community Health Centers (NACHC) sponsors National Health Center Week (NHCW) to celebrate and increase awareness of America’s 1,400 Community Health Centers (CHCs). National Health Center Week is an opportunity to highlight the commitment and passion of Community Health Center staff, board members, and supporters who make it possible to provide quality, comprehensive healthcare services to more than 30 million patients across 14,500 communities annually.

This year’s National Health Center Week theme takes us on a virtual road trip across America, highlighting the achievements and amazing work being done at Community Health Centers in every state and territory.

The Will County Community Health Center has a full schedule of events from August 7-11.

Monday, August 7th

The Community Health Center will offer free HIV testing from 9:30 am – 12:00 pm. The All Our Kids Early Childhood Network staff will also have an informational table setup from 9:00 am – 12:00 pm. From 10:00 am – 12:00 pm a drag race car will be on display in the parking lot for visitors to see.

Tuesday, August 8th

Staff members from the Well Woman program will have an informational table available from 9:00 am – 12:00 pm. Additionally, the Community Health Center will offer free blood pressure checks from 9:00 am – 12:00 pm.

Wednesday, August 9th

The Community Health Center will feature a dental education table and give away free oral health kits from 9:00 am – 11:00 am.



Thursday, August 10th

Partners from AETNA will have an informational table available from 10:00 am – 3:00 pm. The All Our Kids Early Childhood Network will have an informational table between 1:00 pm – 3:00 pm.



Friday, August 11th

The Community Health Center’s health insurance enrollment counselors will have an information table setup between 12:00 pm – 3:00 pm.

The Will County Community Health Center will also host a tree dedication ceremony on Friday, August 11 at 10:00 am to celebrate Dr. Daniel Gutierrez’s 57-years in medicine and dedicated service to the Will County Health Department.