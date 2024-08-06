Will County Community Mental Health Board Appoints First Executive Director

Teena Mackey to lead day-to-day operations following three-decade career in management

The Will County Community Mental Health Board (708 Board) has hired Tenna Mackey as its first Executive Director. Mackey will lead the day-to-day operations of the board, which is tasked with evaluating and improving community mental health services in Will County, including the treatment of mental illness, intellectual and developmental disabilities, and substance use.

“The board is very happy to welcome Teena Mackey to our team as the Executive Director,” said Board President Katrina Jones. “Ms. Mackey comes to the team with experience that will help us progress and be successful with providing services to the community. She has shown that she is ready to get things started, and is a great addition to the board.”

Mackey previously served as Executive Director of National Alliance for Mental Illness Will Grundy (NAMI Will Grundy), where she managed mental health services and coordinated all operations. She has also served as a NAMI Will Grundy affiliate and volunteer member since 2007 and served as its president from 2014 to 2023. She has also served on the Will County Board of Health since 2019.

Her mental health service career began with Cornerstone Services in 2007, where she began as an Entry Level Case Worker and progressed to a Community Support Team Specialist. She then served as Manager of Residential Services at Help at Home and Coordinator of Community Housing at Cornerstone Services.

“The Community Mental Health Board will change the landscape of available services to those living with a mental health condition, substance use challenge, or a developmental disability in Will County,” said Executive Director Teena Mackey. “It is my honor to serve the 708 Board and the residents of Will County to affect that change.”

Mackey has also served for 15 years in a variety of public recreation management positions. She has served as Member Services Coordinator for the Village of Orland Park, Superintendent of Recreation for Lockport Township Park District, Director of Health and Wellness for the Village of Niles Family Fitness Center, Superintendent of Special Facilities at the Skokie Park District, and Superintendent of Recreation for the Joliet Park District.

As Executive Director for the Will County 708 Board, Mackey will implement and administer the plans and policies of the board, managing its day-to-day activities. She will work to build strong working relationships with community partners to maximize the impact of mental health, developmental disabilities, and substance use disorder services for Will County residents.

The Community Mental Health Board was approved by Will County voters by referendum in the 2022 General Election. The board will be tasked with evaluating the community’s mental health needs, creating targeted local support, and coordinating a comprehensive system of services to help with mental health issues, intellectual and developmental disabilities, as well as substance abuse issues.