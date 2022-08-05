Will County Coroner: Bolingbrook Stabbing Victim Identified

The Office of the Will County Coroner Laurie H. Summers is reporting the death of Shane P. Conley a 26-year-old male resident of Bolingbrook who was pronounced deceased at The Amita Health Adventist Medical Center Bolingbrook on 8/1/22 @4:19pm. Mr. Conley was a victim of an apparent homicide. The Bolingbrook Police Dept. is investigating the incident. The final cause and manner of death will be determined at a later date pending autopsy, police, and toxicological reports.
Twenty-nine year old As’Jaica L. Murry charged with involuntary manslaughter
It was on August 1st that Bolingbrook police officers were dispatched to the 300 block of Woodcreek Drive in reference to a 25-year old man who had been stabbed. Upon arrival officers located the victim and the alleged female offender. Murry lives in the 300 block of Grand Canyon Drive in Bolingbrook. It’s unclear of their relationship.