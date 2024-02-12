Will County Coroner Identifies ADF Inmate As Suspected Killer

The identity of a man who was found dead in his cell at the Will County Adult Detention Facility has been revealed. 79-year-old Barry Whelpey was found unresponsive, and later pronounced dead on Friday morning, following a morning check.



Whelpey was charged back in 2021 with first-degree murder following a 1972 murder of then 15-year-old Julie Ann Hanson, who was last seen riding her bike. Her body was later found in a field, with multiple stab wounds and sexually assaulted. DNA technology linked the murder to Whelpey, who was living in Minnesota at the time.