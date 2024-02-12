1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

Will County Coroner Identifies ADF Inmate As Suspected Killer

February 12, 2024 3:06PM CST
Share
Will County Coroner Identifies ADF Inmate As Suspected Killer
This Wednesday, June 2, 2021, photo provided by the Naperville Police Department in Naperville, Ill., shows Barry Lee Whelpley. Authorities say Whelpley, a 76-year-old Minnesota man, has been arrested in the stabbing death of a 15-year-old suburban Chicago girl nearly half a century ago. (Naperville Police Department via AP)

The identity of a man who was found dead in his cell at the Will County Adult Detention Facility has been revealed. 79-year-old Barry Whelpey was found unresponsive, and later pronounced dead on Friday morning, following a morning check.

Whelpey was charged back in 2021 with first-degree murder following a 1972 murder of then 15-year-old Julie Ann Hanson, who was last seen riding her bike. Her body was later found in a field, with multiple stab wounds and sexually assaulted. DNA technology linked the murder to Whelpey, who was living in Minnesota at the time.

Popular Posts

1

Bolingbrook Police Respond To Medical Emergency
2

Former Joliet Housing Authority Commissioner Arrested
3

Will County Sheriff Updates Joliet Township Homicide
4

All Lanes Of Eastbound I-80 Closed Due To A Serious Crash
5

Inmate Dies at Will County ADF

Recent Posts