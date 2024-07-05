Will County Coroner Identifies Man Found Dead In Pump House

At 6:47 on Tuesday night, Joliet police and the Joliet Fire Department responded to the US Steel property at 941 Collins Street for a report of a body found. Police entered a pump house which had flooded with water and located a deceased adult male floating in approximately four to five feet of water. It appeared the body was in an advanced stage of decomposition.

The body was originally discovered by three men and a woman, after they had entered the site to explore the property. They entered the pump house, saw the body and

called 911. The Will County Coroner’s Office has identified the deceased male as 44-year old Warren Baker, who was homeless at the time of his death. Baker had been reported missing on May 13th by a family member. He was last seen by family in the 400 block of East Cass Street on April 28th.

Joliet Police continue their investigation.