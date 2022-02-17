      Weather Alert

Will County Coroner Identifies Man Killed In Shooting In Joliet

Feb 17, 2022 @ 5:31am

The Will County Coroner’s office is identifying the victim that was killed following a shooting in Joliet on Tuesday February 15th. Andrew Knox, a 29-year-old male resident of Joliet was killed. Mr. Knox was pronounced deceased in the 700th block of Francis St. in Joliet, at 9:30 pm on Tuesday night. An autopsy was performed, which revealed that Mr. Knox was the apparent victim of multiple gunshot wounds. Three others were shot in that incident and all are being treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Popular Posts
Illinois State Police Announce Arrest for Expressway Shutdown
Barricaded Suspect in Channahon Taken Into Custody
Thursday: A Major Winter Storm
Lockport High School Announces Updated COVID-19 Mitigations
Bolingbrook Man Arrested After Allegedly Shooting Dog
Connect With Us Listen To Us On