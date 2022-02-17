Will County Coroner Identifies Man Killed In Shooting In Joliet

The Will County Coroner’s office is identifying the victim that was killed following a shooting in Joliet on Tuesday February 15th. Andrew Knox, a 29-year-old male resident of Joliet was killed. Mr. Knox was pronounced deceased in the 700th block of Francis St. in Joliet, at 9:30 pm on Tuesday night. An autopsy was performed, which revealed that Mr. Knox was the apparent victim of multiple gunshot wounds. Three others were shot in that incident and all are being treated for non-life threatening injuries.