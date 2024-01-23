Will County Coroner Identifies Some Names From Sunday’s Shooting

Will County Coroner Laurie Summers has identified some names in Sunday’s mass shooting in the 2200 block of West Acres. 38-year-old Christine Esters, 47-year-old Tamaeka Nance, 35-year-old William Esters II, 31-year-old Joshua Nance, 20-year-old Alexandria Nance, all of Joliet, have all been identified from both crime scenes on West Acres. A 14-year-old and 16-year-old, both females, have not been identified.

All subjects were victims of an apparent homicide. The Joliet Police Department is handling the investigation. Autopsies were performed on Tuesday January 23, 2024. Final Cause and manner are pending Autopsy, Police and Toxicological reports. Coroner Summers would like to recognize Joliet Police and the Will County Sheriff’s Police for their assistance.