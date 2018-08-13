Will County Coroner Report Three Deaths This Weekend
By Monica DeSantis
|
Aug 13, 2018 @ 1:42 PM

Three deaths reported over the weekend in Will County. A Michigan man died in a Morris Motel after allegedly overdosing on Heroin Friday night. His sister tried to revive him with Narcan which the man carried but to no avail. Then on Saturday night, 24-year-old, Eric Ervins of Lake Station, Indiana died on Saturday night of a gunshot wound in the 800 block of Cardinal lane in Joliet. Ervins died at the Silver Cross Hospital in New Lenox. On Sunday morning an unidentified person was killed by a vehicle after walking along I-80 near Joliet at mile marker 129.5. An autopsy will be performed Monday.

