Will County Coroner Updates Possible Two Cold Related Deaths

The Will County Coroner releasing the identities of two possible weather-related deaths over the past weekend. Todd Tschiggfrie a 44-year-old Park Forest man was pronounced deceased at 11:42 pm on Friday January 12th, 2024, at Silver Cross Hospital in New Lenox after being found in a driveway in the 8400 block of Brookside Glen Dr. in Tinley Park.

The Tinley Park Police Department is investigating the incident. An autopsy was performed on Saturday January 13th, 2024.

The second death reported is Craig M. Buckley, a 59-year-old Bolingbrook man who was pronounced deceased on Tuesday January 16th, 2024, at 11:11 am in the 200 block of Coral Ct. in Bolingbrook, after being found outside.

The Bolingbrook Police Department is investigating the incident. An autopsy was performed on Wednesday January 17, 2024. The cause and manner of both cases are pending Autopsy, Police, and toxicological reports.