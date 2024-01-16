1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

Will County Coroner Urges Care While Shoveling, In These Cold Conditions

January 16, 2024 3:05PM CST
Shoveling snow/md

Will County Coroner Laurie Summers is urging residents to use caution while shoveling snow and limit their exposure to the frigid cold weather that the area is experiencing. There have been two possible cold exposure deaths during the past week. A 44-year-old Park Forest man was found outside after shoveling snow on Saturday, and a 59-year-old Bolingbrook man was found outside his residence on Tuesday. Both cases are pending Autopsy, Police and Toxicological reports. Please use caution while traveling and outside activities.

