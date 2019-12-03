Will County Coroner Will Not Seek Re-Election
Will County Coroner Patrick K. O’Neil will not seek re-election for an 8th term. Over the past 27 years O’Neil has supervised over 80-thousand death investigations. In a statement O’Neil says he has been honored to serve as the Will County Coroner and feels it’s the right time to step away at the end of his term, and take over his family business, O’Neil Funeral Home which is in its 125th year. O’Neil is endorsing the deputy chief coroner, Laurie Summers who is a registered nurse and currently handles the medical portion of the coroner’s office.