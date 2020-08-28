Will County Coroner Will Retire On Monday, August 31
Will County Coroner Patrick K. O’Neil is announcing his retirement after 28 years. In a statement O’Neil says, his official retirement date will be Monday, August 31, 2020. O’Neil says, “It is a bittersweet moment but for personal reasons I have to retire.”
O’Neil was first elected Will County Coroner in 1992. He would like to thank his family, staff and supporters through seven elections. O’Neil also thanked his staff who serve the citizens of Will County with dignity and respect.
O’Neil says it’s time to move into the next phase of his life, he says, “I have genuinely enjoyed and valued my position as Will County Coroner and will miss my job. It has been my honor to serve Will County.”